ST. LOUIS - On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Scott Ellis, 36 years of age, of the 9700 block of Concord Hills Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63123, for six counts of Possession of Child Pornography. A photo of Ellis is included. Ellis is being held on $750,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On or between October 4, 2021, and October 4, 2022, defendant, a former middle school teacher at Rogers Middle School (Affton School District), downloaded and possessed thousands of videos of child pornography.

St. Louis County received a cybertip from NCMEC (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) regarding a Google Account registered in the defendant's full name, phone number, date of birth, and two email addresses that included his full name within the address.

Further investigation revealed the defendant to be in possession of thousands of videos of child pornography on both his Google and Mega Accounts. The defendant had created folders that were located in numerous video files containing child pornography with some marked with the names of the minor victims. The videos contained images of children from infant to pre-adolescent, bondage, and bestiality.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

