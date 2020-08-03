GRANITE CITY - In honor of National Interview Day, Express is helping Local Businesses on the Hunt for Talent and the Local Community find Job Opportunities through a Curbside Hiring Event

As businesses continue to re-open, Express Employment Professionals is putting job seekers to work with its third annual mass interviewing event on Aug. 6—National Interview Day.

The local Express Employment Professionals office will be celebrating this National Interview Day with a curbside hiring event. The team will host the Drive-Thru Interviews: Come By & Apply event at 1529 Johnson Rd. in Granite City, IL (old Medicine Shoppe parking lot) from 11am – 4pm on Thursday, Aug. 6. All attendees will receive a hot dog lunch. There will also be gift bags, job information and career resources that you will be able to take with you.

“The workforce landscape has been a rollercoaster this year. We’re doing all we can to be a resource for the community,” said Marc Voegele, Owner of Empress Employment Professionals' Edwardsville. “National Interview Day is a great opportunity for us to offer a fun and convenient way to engage with our associates and find them the career they deserve.”

Express is looking to fill over 100 different positions at a variety of great companies throughout Madison County, IL. The pay ranges from $11.50 to $20+/hour, depending on skills, experience and background. Several companies are currently offering bonus incentives for performance and attendance.

National Interview Day was first created by the staffing company and celebrated in 2018 as a new way to recruit and educate job seekers in a historically tight labor market. With temporary business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March, Express is stepping up, now more than ever, to provide hope through employment.

“Hiring is ramping up across the country, and Express offices are doing everything they can to help rebuild the workforce,” said Bill Stoller, Express CEO. “We are excited to safely interview interested job seekers this National Interview Day in what has become the employment event of the year.”

Participants are encouraged to visit www.expresspros.com/edwardsvilleil before Aug. 6 and complete an application to expedite the interview process. Applicants will then be contacted for interviews, possibly before Aug. 6, based on the type of work they are seeking, and as always with Express, will never be charged a fee.

“Opportunities are available to get back to work, and our recruiters are ready with a variety of positions,” Stoller said. “No matter the circumstances, Express continues to strive toward putting a million people to work annually!”

