MARINE - Madison County Sheriff's Office detectives have been actively investigating a series of business and residential burglaries over the past couple of months.

Wednesday morning, April 9, 2025, they executed a search warrant in the 10000 block of Lower Marine Road, where they interviewed several individuals and seized multiple items of evidence, some of which were returned to their rightful owners.

During the course of the search, an explosive device was discovered, prompting authorities to secure the scene. Agents from the SOS Bomb Squad, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were called to assist.

As of now, officials have said that there is no safety risk to residents in the area.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office continues to work in collaboration with federal agencies as the investigation remains ongoing.