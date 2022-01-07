An apparent chemical explosion occurred at the Hatch & Kirk warehouse in the 4700 block of Humbert Road on Friday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Traffic was also being blocked near the area.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area. The smoke from the incident was witnessed as far away as Illinois Route 3.

Article continues after sponsor message

On its website, Hatch & Kirk is described as a company that ships quality parts inventory and for more than 70 years, H&K has served customers in the rail, marine, industrial, power generation, and offshore drilling industries.

More details to come.