MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12-4, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2-6 (FIRST GAME, 6 INNINGS): A six-run bottom of the sixth helped give Marquette Catholic the win over Hardin-Calhoun in the opener of a Saturday doubleheader at Lloyd Hopkins Field/Gordon Moore Park, but the Warriors scored twice each in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, then had to hold off the Explorers to gain a split; Marquette won the opener 12-2, Calhoun the second 6-4.

Brady McAfee got the win for the Explorers in the opener; he gave up no earned runs on three hits while fanning 10. Konnor Morrissey had three hits and two RBIs for Marquette, with Liam Maher getting two hits and two RBIs and Mike Neel and Zack Weinman each having two RBIs. Tyler Webster had two hits for the Warriors, one a double, with Sam Baalman getting the other hit; Brandon Baalman was charged with the loss, giving up four earned runs and four hits while striking out on in 1.1 innings of work.

The Explorers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second of the nightcap but the Warriors tied it in the fourth, then took the lead in the fifth and extended it in the seventh before Marquette pulled to 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh, but the Warriors managed to retire the side to get the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wes Klocke was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Calhoun, with Easton Clark, Mitch Bick, Damian Pohlman and AJ Hillen each having solo hits. McAfee, File, Morrisey, Neal, Harrison and Lloyd each had hits for Marquette, with Lloyd getting a RBI.

Pohlman went the distance for the win, giving up two earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts; Simmons was charged with the loss, giving up two earned runs on three hits and four strikeouts in three innings of work.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

More like this: