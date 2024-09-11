Explorers Volleyball Girls Triumph in First Conference Match, Defeat Lady Knights
ALTON - The Marquette Catholic girls faced rival Metro East Lutheran Tuesday night, Sept. 10, 2024, in a Gateway Metro Conference match and emerged with a 2-0 (25-9, 25-18) over the Lady Knights.
This was the first conference match and the first win in conference play.
Assistant Coach Mark Ellerbracht said the Explorers stepped up in the game and it was nice to record a win over the rival Knights.
Marquette highlights:
Arista Bunn (junior) - 12 service points including 2 aces, and 11 assists
Reese Bechtold (soph) - 8 service points including 2 aces and 3 kills
Kaylin St. Peters (junior) - 3 solo blocks and 2 kills
Karly Davenport (junior) - 5 service points and 3 kills
Ella Tesson (junior) - 3 kills
Rose Brangenberg (senior) - 5 service points
Lily Cover (senior) - 8 receptions and 4 digs
Adira Bunn (soph) - 10 receptions and 3 digs
Upcoming
The Explorers improve to 3-7 overall on the season and will travel to play at Jersey on Wednesday. Marquette returns home for a conference match against Maryville Christian on Thursday. Varsity matches should start around 7 to 7:15 p.m. both nights, Ellerbracht said.
Marquette JV won 2-0
Marquette freshman lost 2-1
