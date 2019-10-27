SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Running back Iggy McGee ran for 141 yards and a touchdown, while Cliff Chandler and Zach Smith each scored twice in the first half as Marquette Catholic tuned up for the IHSA Class 3A playoffs with a workmanlike 41-6 win over Kincaid South Fork on a very rainy and soggy Saturday afternoon at Public School Stadium.

Later that night, the Explorers were given the 13th seed in the southern bracket of Class 3A, and will play their first-round game this coming weekend at number four Fairfield.

Marquette scored 21 points in the first quarter, and 20 more in the second to force the running clock rule in the entire second half, but the Ponies played hard throughout the game, and Explorer head coach Darrell Angleton praised them for their efforts.

"My hat's off to South Fork," Angleton said. "They played hard, and kept playing hard even after one of their brothers went down. They put together that great fourth-quarter drive to put some points on the board."

Article continues after sponsor message

Angleton was referring to the Ponies' Issac Ferrell, who suffered a horror injury on a conversion attempt after Marquette's second touchdown. Ferrell blocked the kick, but on the play was hit by one of his teammates and suffered a broken leg. The game was delayed while Ferrell was attended to until the ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.

As far at the Explorers' performance, Angleton felt his team was very businesslike as Marquette welcomed back three starters --- Jake Hewitt, Xavier Ware and Alex Barnhart --- to their lineup after various injuries and illnesses.

"We were very businesslike, even with the bad weather," Angleton said, "no one got hurt for us, and we should be ready for the playoffs."

Chandler had touchdown runs of 24 and 20 yards, while Smith scored from 24 and two yards, Hewitt caught a 12-yard pass from Devon Fields for another touchdown, and McGee had a 65-yard touchdown run late in the first half, with Smith scoring on a two-point conversion to make it 41-0, forcing the second-half running clock.

C.J. Henley scored South Fork's only touchdown with 3:29 left in the game to make the final 41-6, as the convert was missed. The reserves and JV players played the second half.

The Explorers' playoff game will be played this coming weekend, with the date and time to be announced Monday afternoon by the IHSA. Angleton is looking forward to the challenge.

"We actually got a good draw," Angleton said. "This is possibly the best matchup that we could have gotten."Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: