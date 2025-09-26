WOOD RIVER – It was the freshman Maggie Pruetzel who led the way for the Marquette Catholic Explorers’ girls golf team on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course.

Pruetzel finished seventh out of an 89-player field in the Gary Bair Invitational. Her 8-over par 80 led the Explorers to a fifth-place finish at 344 strokes.

Reese Livingstone and Kaylee Piar also had their scores counted, both shooting 85. Covelynn Gesler’s score also contributed with a 94. Lexi Taylor shot a 95, and Olivia Cummings shot 96.

Sabrina Coy led the Alton Redbirds with an 83. Freshmen Mya Diaz and Adelynn Sholar shot 106 and 108, respectively. Taylor Saunders shot 120, and Emma Burton shot 121. Alton finished with a team score of 417 for 14th place in the 15-school field.

