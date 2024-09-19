ALTON - Freshman Sabrina Eccles has quickly established herself as a rising star for Marquette Catholic's Explorers cross-country team. Eccles, who has already broken the 23-minute mark for a three-mile distance, posted a time of 22:29.4 on Sept. 7, 2024, in the Granite City Invite, securing 102nd place.

Eccles' performance at the Granite City Invite follows her earlier achievements this season. She placed 25th at the CM Twilight Invite on Aug. 31 with a time of 25:22.1 and clocked in at 24:53.9 on Sept. 3 in the Carlinville Early Meet.

Recognized for her dedication and performance, Eccles has been named a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette.

"I really enjoy being a member of the cross country team," Eccles said. "My goals at the beginning was to beat my sister Cassidy Eccles." With her love for cross country and running "a lot," Eccles' future in the sport appears promising, particularly as she is only in her freshman year.

Again, congrats to Sabrina on her Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of Month honors.

