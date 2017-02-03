ALTON - Ketoura Ngwa will be attending Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md., next season on a soccer scholarship.

Ngwa made it official on Wednesday at Marquette, signing a letter of intent in a special ceremony in the Common's area.

“I feel it is the right place for me,” Ngwa, a defender for the Marquette soccer team, said. “I feel I can make a great contribution there for the future.”

Article continues after sponsor message

She said she has loved playing for Marquette and being a student at the small Catholic school is like being a member of one large family.

“I have learned so much and I am much better player and person because I attended Marquette,” she said.

Marquette’s girls’ soccer coach Steve Mitchell said Ngwa is a great player on the defensive side of the field and is sometimes a bit unheralded because she is a main goal scorer. He said her contributions have been key to making Marquette’s girls soccer program so successful in recent years and he looks forward to having her on the team one more time again this spring.

Ngwa plans to major in pre-med at Mount St. Mary’s.

More like this: