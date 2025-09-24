FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – One stroke separated the Marquette Explorers and Althoff Crusaders boys golf teams Wednesday afternoon at Stonewolf Golf Course.

Marquette, led by Andrew Belden’s 4-over par 76 and Sam Jun’s 5-over par 77, came in with a combined team score of 319 to win the Gateway Metro Conference title. Althoff came just behind with a score of 320.

Father McGivney came in third at 324, followed by Metro-East Lutheran (358), Maryville Christian (366), and Christ Our Rock Lutheran (436).

Belden and Jun came second and third, only behind Althoff’s Carson Tribout’s round of 1-over par 73.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers also counted scores from Hubert Allen (82) and Carson Jones (84). Henry Freihoff shot 86, and Ethan Dempsey shot 88.

Althoff, led by Tribout’s 73, also counted scores from Grant Howard (82), Nolan Karban (82), and Hudson Gilliland (83).

Father McGivney’s Brayden Kerns and Henry Willenborg were the only other players to break 80, shooting 78 and 79, respectively. Metro-East Lutheran’s top finisher was Gage Trendley with an 83.

The Explorers will play in the IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional on Wednesday, October 1, at Lakeshore Golf Course against Civic Memorial, Chatham Glenwood, Highland, Jerseyville, Taylorville, Triad, and East Alton-Wood River.

Althoff hosts their Class 2A regional at Far Oaks Golf Club on the same day.

As for the other local Class 1A schools—McGivney, MEL, and Maryville Christian—they will also play on Wednesday, October 1, in the Carlyle Regional at Governor’s Run Golf Course.

More like this: