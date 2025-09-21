Aurora Central Chargers at Marquette Football Highlights

ALTON – After leading 20-0 at halftime, the Marquette Catholic High School football team fended off a second-half rally from Aurora Central Catholic, winning their third game of the season by a final score of 41-20.

The Explorers improve to 3-1, off to their best start since the 2017 season, where they started 5-0 and finished the season 8-2.

Now, Marquette is only a few more wins away from making it back to the playoffs, something it hasn’t done since the 2019 season under then head coach Darrell Angleton.

Since that season, the Explorers have not had a winning campaign, winning only three games in the past five seasons. They’ve now won three of their first four in 2025.

The Explorers received to start a warm Saturday afternoon kickoff at Public School Stadium, and they’d score on their first drive thanks to a 54-yard rushing touchdown from Jack Rea. The extra point kick was missed by Caden Roth, so Marquette led 6-0 at 10:24.

Aurora’s first possession ended in an interception thanks to Aidan Hayes. Marquette’s Don’tay Longstreet then burst free for a 42-yard gain to set up fresh downs at the Chargers’ 23. That turned into a 4th-and-8 situation that Marquette completed. But back-to-back sacks for loss saw Marquette staring at 4th-and-27. Quarterback Tony Eberlin tried to find Rea with a deep pass, but the throw was just off.

The Chargers got the ball back at their 29-yard line to start the second quarter and couldn’t find a first down. Instead, when attempting to punt on 4th-and-4, the kick was blocked. A loose ball was controlled in the end zone by Kalin McGee for the touchdown. The kick from Roth was good to make it 13-0 with 10:30 left.

The Explorers scored on their next drive thanks to a five-yard rush from Jhordyn Croft. They had a chance to score again before halftime, starting at the Aurora 48-yard line with just over three minutes left.

That turned into 3rd-and-3 from the 26 with 32 seconds left. Marquette would eventually settle for a field goal attempt that missed right. The Explorers had to settle for a 20-0 lead at halftime.

The Chargers made it a 27-14 ball game and then 34-20 toward the end of the third quarter. Longstreet got his second TD of the afternoon thanks to a 23-yard run, and after a good kick from Roth, the Explorers led 41-20 with 10:28 left in the game.

After three home games in their opening four games, it’s time for Marquette to hit the road. This time for four games straight.

The Explorers head to Jackson, Missouri next Friday to take on Saxony Lutheran (2-1). The Crusaders won their first two games and lost in week three. They did not play a week four opponent.

From there, Marquette heads to Heyworth (3-1), Madison (0-4), and Hayti, Missouri (2-2), before ending the regular season at home in a much-anticipated game against the Roxana Shells (3-1).

