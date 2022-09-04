Marquette's Nate Hamberg (No. 13) was injured Friday night and taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.ALTON - Marquette Catholic receiver and defensive back Nate Hamberg was released from hospital an hour after being admitted for tests after being injured in a helmet-to-helmet collision with a Salem player in the Explorers' 48-7 loss to the Wildcats Friday night at Public School Stadium.

Nate HambergHamberg was hurt two plays after scoring Marquette's first touchdown of the season, a 24-yard catch from quarterback Anthony Peebles, the Explorers' only score of the game.

"He's doing well," said Marquette head coach Leon McElrath III. "He was in the hospital for an hour and he was sent home."

Hamberg was stretched off into an ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital and released after all tests were negative. As a precaution, Hamberg will be held out of this coming Friday night's game at Public School Stadium against Columbia, but should be able to return for the Explorers' game against Breese Mater Dei Catholic.

"We'll hold him out next week as a precaution," McElrath said, "but he'll be OK and ready to play in the next game."

Hamberg was one of four players who were injured in the game against Salem.

