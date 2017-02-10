ROXANA – The Roxana Shells had trouble keeping the energy alive against the Marquette Catholic Explorers Friday night.

After breaking out early with some big shots, Marquette built a large cushion for their team and took their time keeping an eye on their defense. Ultimately, the Explorers defeated the Shells 63-23.

“It’s hard to play with energy when you’re not playing so well on the offensive end,” Roxana head coach Mark Briggs said. “Marquette is so good defensively. We knew that would be tough coming into it. They have a lot of weapons.”

Those weapons, including Sammy Green, Reagan Snider and Nick Hemann, put pressure on Roxana’s Zach Golenor, suppressing his scoring over the course of the game.

“I thought we defended very well and we played hard” Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “The highest compliment you can get is when you walk out into that court and see your kids play like that. They get after it and it’s a good effort from them."

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Marquette Catholic, who are seeded second only to Pickneyville in their 2A sub-sectional, will face off against the winner of Monday night’s game between Dupo and Sparta.

Roxana will compete in the 3A sub-sectional along with Civic Memorial, Jersey, Triad, Columbia, Freeburg and Waterloo. Brackets and game schedules will be announced around 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

