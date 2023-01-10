Explorers' Dance Team Once Again Qualifies For IDTA State Competition
ALTON - For the second year in a row the Marquette Catholic High School dance team has qualified for the Illinois Drill Team Association (IDTA) state competition.
This comes after winning first place in both the lyrical and jazz routines at the Edwardsville IDTA Regional last weekend.
Junior Kambria Simon received the Rising Star Award. Only six girls in the entire competition received that honor.
The State Finals take place next month with the schedule being released on Feb. 5.