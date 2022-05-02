ALTON - Colten Roswell has been a standout in athletics and also in the classroom at Marquette Catholic High School. He has been rewarded with a football scholarship to Illinois College.

"They showed great interest in me and made me feel right at home," he said. Roswell has also been a baseball player at Marquette Catholic. He lives in Bethalto.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Colten has been a member of Christian Athletes for Christ, Yearbook, Students For Soldiers and National Honor Society at Marquette. He is a three-time high honor roll student and was a one-time honorable mention All-Conference Defensive Line pick and two-time unanimous All-Conference Offensive and Defensive Line Player.

"Marquette shaped who I am and prepared me for the academic challenges I will face in college," he said.

More like this:

Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Radley Hoener Signs National Letter of Intent
Mar 11, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: From Dance Floor to Student Council, Grace Stoverink Shines
Mar 5, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Dedicated Baseball Player Seibert Balances Sports and Academics Effectively
Mar 13, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athletes Of Month: Jones Brothers Exhibit Teamwork And Perseverance On Court
Mar 3, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Dedicated Wrestler Tyler Adams Celebrates Four Years of Success
Feb 21, 2025

 