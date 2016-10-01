Explorers capture PSC boys golf crown
STAUNTON - Nick Messinger fired a 1-over 73 to help Marquette Catholic win the Prairie State Conference boys golf title at the par-72, 6,960-yard Timber Lakes Golf Club in Staunton Friday. The Explorers shot a team 300 to win the title.
Michael Holtz had a 2-over 74 for Marquette, while Kolton Bauer fired a 3-over 75 and McLain carded a 6-over 78.
The Explorers will be at Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Roxana Regional at Wood River's Belk Park, along with Civic Memorial, Greenville, Highland, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, Triad and East Alton-Wood River.