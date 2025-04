Explorers' Beaber Dominates Shot Put and Discus, Roxana, EAWR Also Shine At Relays Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Jack Beaber of Marquette Catholic led all athletes at the East Alton-Wood River Relays on Thursday, April 17, 2025, with first places in both the shot put and discus. East Alton-Wood River, Roxana and Marquette also had several other athletes stand out in relays and individual results. Full results are below. East Alton-Wood River Relays Results on April 17, 2025 Men's Results 1,600 - 1. Petyon Pride, Roxana, 5:21.0, Isaiah Simpson-Kolmer, EAWR, 5:23.0, Jordan Jessie, Roxana, 5:27. 100 Hurdles - 1. Chase Winters, EAWR, 13.20, 2. Jacob Mitchell, ROX, 13.40, 3. Jake Newton, ROX, 13.70 Varsity 4 x 100 Relay - 1. EAWR, 44.70, 2. ROX., 46.50, 3. Marquette, 48.0 4 x 200 Relay - 1. EAWR, 1:37.10, Marquette, 1:41.70 and ROX, 1:45.50. Article continues after sponsor message 4 x 400 Relay - 1. EAWR, 3:42.70, 2. O'Fallon First Baptist, 3:53.40, 3. ROX, 3:57.10. 4 x 800 Relay - 1. EAWR, 8:58.20, 2. ROX, 8:59 SMR Varsity 800 Relay - 1. EAWR, 1:40.10, ROX, 1:47.70, Marquette, 1:54.60 Shot Put - 1. Jack Beaber, Marquette, 14.04 Meters, 46-0.75, Grady Dierking, Marquette, 13.04 meters, 42-9.5, 3. Malachi Carter, EAWR, 12.50 meters or 41-0.25 Discus - 1. Jack Beaber, Marquette, 49.31 meters or 161-9, Zane Losch, ROX., 45.86 meters or 150-5, 3. Malachi Baker, ROX, 39.40 meters or 129-3 High Jump - 1. Jake Newton, ROX, 1.78 meters, 2. Stephan Mosley III, EAWR, 1.68 meters, 3. Jackson Bohnekamp, ROX, 1.68 meters Long Jump - 1. Mekhi Shorter, EAWR, 6.60 meters or 21-8, Levi Meadows, ROX, 6.32 meters or 20-9, 3. Stephan Mosley III, 6.26 meters or 20-6.5 Mixed Throwers 4 100 Relay - 1. O'Fallon First Baptist, 55.70, 2. Marquette, 56.0, 3. EA-WR, 58.10 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending