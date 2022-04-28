ALTON - Abby Williams, a Marquette Catholic basketball sensation, has made her college decision and she will be attending Southwestern Illinois College.

Abby said she chose the school because it is close to home and she wanted to continue her basketball career. She was also a volleyball star for the Explorers.

Winning the regional was what she regarded as her biggest moment in girls basketball in the 2021-2022 season.

She is also in the National Honors Society, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, Student Council, and Students for Soldiers at Marquette Catholic.

She said she believes her time at Marquette Catholic was in a great environment and was a wonderful experience.

"I was able to make life-long friends, while also being prepared for the future," she said.

Abby Williams of Godfrey is the daughter of Becky and Peter Williams.

