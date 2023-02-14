Explore Your Options During L&C’s Transfer Day 2023
February 14, 2023 10:31 AM
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome around 20 university/college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 in The Commons for Transfer Day 2023.
Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:
- Eastern Illinois University
- Principia College
- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- University of Illinois Springfield
- Western Illinois University
- Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College
- Fontbonne University
- Central Methodist University
- Maryville University
- Lindenwood University
- Greenville University
- Webster University
- Quincy University
- Paul Mitchell The School
- Navy
- Marine Corps
- Air Force
- Air National Guard
For more information, contact L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce at (618) 468-5258 or dnosce@lc.edu.