GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in The Commons for Transfer Day 2016. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Ann Naylor at (618) 468-5101. Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include: Barnes-Jewish College—Goldfarb School of Nursing

Blackburn College

Central Methodist University

Culver-Stockton University

Eastern Illinois University

Fontbonne University

Franklin University

Hannibal-LaGrange University

Illinois College

Illinois State University

Lakeview College of Nursing

Lindenwood University – Collinsville campus

Lindenwood University – North County campus

MacMurray College

Maryville University

McKendree University

Millikin University

Missouri Baptist University Missouri University of Science and Technology

Murray State University

Oakland City University

Quincy University

Robert Morris University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville – School of Business, Army ROTC

St. John’s College of Nursing

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

St. Louis University – School for Professional Studies

St. Louis University

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Missouri ­– Columbia

U.S. Army

Webster University

