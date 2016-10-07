GODFREY Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in The Commons for Transfer Day 2016. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Ann Naylor at (618) 468-5101.

Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:

  • Barnes-Jewish College—Goldfarb School of Nursing
  • Blackburn College
  • Central Methodist University
  • Culver-Stockton University
  • Eastern Illinois University
  • Fontbonne University
  • Franklin University
  • Hannibal-LaGrange University
  • Illinois College
  • Illinois State University
  • Lakeview College of Nursing
  • Lindenwood University – Collinsville campus
  • Lindenwood University – North County campus
  • MacMurray College
  • Maryville University
  • McKendree University
  • Millikin University
  • Missouri Baptist University

 

  • Missouri University of Science and Technology
  • Murray State University
  • Oakland City University
  • Quincy University
  • Robert Morris University
  • Southeast Missouri State University
  • Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • Southern Illinois University Edwardsville – School of Business, Army ROTC
  • St. John’s College of Nursing
  • St. Louis College of Pharmacy
  • St. Louis University – School for Professional Studies
  • St. Louis University
  • University of Illinois at Springfield
  • University of Missouri ­– Columbia
  • U.S. Army
  • Webster University
  • William Woods University

