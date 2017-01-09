GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division will offer a variety of grant writing and fundraising workshops for nonprofit professionals.

Depending on previous experience, those wanting to learn more about grant writing can choose from Grant Writing Basics or Beyond Grant Writing Basics, both of which will be taught by CCL Instructor Hannah McClellan.

“For today’s nonprofits, grants are becoming a necessary measure yet the process can be very overwhelming,” McClellan said. “Our goal is to provide a course that offers practical solutions for anyone taking on the grant writing challenge for their organization.”

McClellan has worked in nonprofits for 15 years and has honed her grant writing skills during this time. She has successfully written grants worth more than $2 million and managed grants worth more than $3 million.

“Grants often supply needed funds to an organization, and grant writers should understand the importance of proper management of grant funds, once received,” McClellan said. “Grant Writing Basics is designed for new nonprofits or individuals new to the process. Beyond Basics is appropriate for individuals, who understand the basics of grant funding, but need additional support or tips.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During Grant Writing Basics, participants will learn how to decode the mystery of writing grants, while learning what materials are needed before they begin. Topics covered will include: the types of grant funders, the components of a typical grant application, and tips to improve grant proposals. The final session will include a field trip to research funders. This course is designed for grant writing beginners and will take place Thursdays, Jan. 19 through Feb. 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The deadline to register is Jan. 13. The cost is $79.

Beyond Grant Writing Basics is designed for those familiar with grant writing who want to go beyond basics and explore tips but would like additional support during the writing process. McClellan will walk participants through the components of a sample grant application and be available for questions as participants work independently on writing a grant. To be successful in this class, participants need to have completed the Grant Writing Basics course or have an understanding of 501c3 fundamentals. The course will take place Thursdays, March 23 through April 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The registration deadline is March 13. The cost is $49.

CCL Instructor Lisa Masters invites nonprofit professionals to explore fundraising during a series of five workshops, entitled Essentials of Nonprofit Fundraising. The workshops are designed to benefit all nonprofit fundraisers, whether they are new to their positions or trying to get a better grasp of the bigger picture.

“Non-profit organizations accomplish so many great things in our community,” Masters said. “I’m confident this series of workshops will be a resource to help them achieve their missions for years to come.”

Masters is a nonprofit marketing and development professional with more than 20 years of experience. Participants will explore how-to and best practices for planning and securing annual funds, working with volunteers and increasing major gifts. A special training session is included for board members only. This course will take place Thursdays, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, Mar. 16, Apr. 27 and May 18, from 7-9 p.m. at L&C’s Edwardsville campus. The deadline to register is Jan. 23. The cost is $50 per session or $199 for the series.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas at (618) 468-5750.

More like this: