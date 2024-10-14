FOSTERBURG - The Foster Township History museum will be holding an open house on October 19, 2024. The open house coincides with the Fosterburg Fire Department’s annual Pork Chop Dinner.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., allowing people ample time to see the collection of artifacts, maps, and historic photographs either before or after they have enjoyed their meal at the fire department.

The historical displays include exhibits on the one-room school houses, coal mining, 1948 Tornado, the Civil War, agriculture, churches, and family histories.

The museum is located one block north of the Fire Department, at 4810 Fosterburg Road, across from the Presbyterian Church. For information call 618-259-0726 or visit the Foster Township website.

