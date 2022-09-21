JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Historical Society has partnered with Explore Jerseyville Tourism to offer another look into the history that surrounds you when visiting Historic City Center. The first marker was placed at the ribbon cutting of City Center Park in August of 2021. On September 26th, 2022 @ 3:30, we will set the second board for one of the most well-known landmarks, the Jersey County Courthouse.

The Jersey County Board approved and paid to produce the courthouse marker in the fall of 2021 and after going through multiple stages of design and proofing, was printed locally with Julie’s Graphics this spring. The City of Jerseyville working in conjunction with the City Center Program handled the installation and media support for this project.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jersey County Historical Society provided information and photographs for the project highlighting the long history of the building pointing out what there is to see, but also discusses changes and alterations to the structure. Eventually markers will share historical facts and have a permanent location in downtown creating a network of interest for locals & visitors alike.

There are different variations of these markers, and more will be installed in throughout 2022. Numerous private building owners have shown interest, especially after a paper version of the walking tour was posted at sites in the fall of 21. “Beth McGlasson of the Jersey County Historical Society has been a wealth of knowledge and one of the biggest driving forces for this project. Their resources and passion for our community history is very apparent with her team.

We are so happy to have this important project underway and encourage everyone to check out new additions as they come to fruition. If you have more questions about being apart of this project or general information, please contact Explore Jerseyville Tourism at info@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: