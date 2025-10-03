GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon will host its annual Cabin Day Festival on Saturday, Oct. 4, inviting visitors to explore the historic Yanda Cabin and experience the daily life of the area’s earliest settlers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 148 S. Main Street.

The free festival features living history demonstrations by artisans including a blacksmith, embroidery artist, and wood carver, who will bring the past to life through their crafts. Attendees can also enjoy live music, food vendors, and unique crafts in a historic setting.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cabin Day is part of the Madison County Historical Society’s Living History Days Festival, which takes place Oct. 4–5, 2025. Parking is available on Main Street and at Glen Carbon Elementary School.

The event is open to all and aims to celebrate the village’s earliest settlers. For more information, contact Nicole Dicks at ndicks@glencarbonil.gov or (618) 288-2621, or Museum Coordinator Samanth Doolin at sdoolin@glencarbonil.gov or (618) 288-7271.

More like this:

First-Ever “Chalk This Way” Chalk Walk Brings Color and Creativity to Glen Carbon  
Sep 16, 2025
Glen Carbon Sets Limit On Short-Term Rental Properties
Aug 27, 2025
Glen Carbon Approves Site Plan For New Retina Institute Location
5 days ago
Glen Carbon Approves $1.4 Million For Schon Park Phase 3 Construction
Sep 23, 2025
A Choral Flourish Marks Quarter Century of Singing Together
Sep 13, 2025

 