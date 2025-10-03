GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon will host its annual Cabin Day Festival on Saturday, Oct. 4, inviting visitors to explore the historic Yanda Cabin and experience the daily life of the area’s earliest settlers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 148 S. Main Street.

The free festival features living history demonstrations by artisans including a blacksmith, embroidery artist, and wood carver, who will bring the past to life through their crafts. Attendees can also enjoy live music, food vendors, and unique crafts in a historic setting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cabin Day is part of the Madison County Historical Society’s Living History Days Festival, which takes place Oct. 4–5, 2025. Parking is available on Main Street and at Glen Carbon Elementary School.

The event is open to all and aims to celebrate the village’s earliest settlers. For more information, contact Nicole Dicks at ndicks@glencarbonil.gov or (618) 288-2621, or Museum Coordinator Samanth Doolin at sdoolin@glencarbonil.gov or (618) 288-7271.

