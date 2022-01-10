GODFREY – The Nature Institute’s (TNI) hiking trails, located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, Ill, may be closed until April 1, but staff members of Illinois’ largest privately owned nature preserve are inviting the public out for these upcoming opportunities.

The Nature Institute educators and World Bird Sanctuary presenters are joining in with the Eagle Season programs around the Riverbend with “All About Eagles.” This program will allow participants to see an eagle up close and learn about the adaptations eagles have to survive the harsh winters in Illinois. Visitors will also have the opportunity to hike to the Mississippi Sanctuary to search for some Bald Eagles along the Mississippi River. All About Eagles is scheduled for Saturday, January 22nd starting at 11 am. Guests should dress for warmth as the program will occur at the outdoor amphitheater near Talahi Lodge.

Educators of all sorts are invited to attend the Project WET Educator Training scheduled for Saturday, January 29th starting at 9 am. Project WET is a curriculum guide full of activities that will engage students with the importance of water and water conservation. The activities are aligned to state and national standards and cover a variety of topics. The cost for the workshop is $32 which includes the curriculum guide, snacks, and door prizes. Educators can request professional development credit hours for participating in the workshop.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get a group of friends together and enjoy a guided winter hike with TNI Educators. You can schedule a private guided hike this winter with Lauren and Dave for up to ten individuals. These hikes will focus on a topic of your choice and will be available to schedule until March. Some of the topics available include winter birding, winter tree ID, and letterboxing.

To register or learn more information about these upcoming events, visit www.TheNatureInstitute.org. People interested may also reach the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

More like this: