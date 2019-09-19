GODFREY – The community is invited to a free chat with expert Thomas E. Berry, Jr., about emerging employment-related issues and effective human resources procedures next month.

“While many Illinois employers are aware that Illinois will legalize marijuana usage next year, the impact of this change in law, as well as several other new legislative developments, will significantly change employer/employee relations in 2020 and beyond,” said Berry, who is a principal at Jackson Lewis P.C. in St. Louis.

Sponsored by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division, this event will be held from 8-10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at L&C’s Bethalto Education Center, 1136 East Airline Drive in East Alton, Illinois.

Attendees will participate in an engaging talk followed by a question and answer session. Light breakfast will be served.

Berry’s practice exclusively focuses on representing management before state, federal or local administrative agencies, as well as before both state and federal courts throughout the country. His practice is national in scope – he has represented employers in legal proceedings in more than 20 states. He has extensive litigation experience which permits him to effectively counsel and advise clients on a variety of issues to ensure that best practices are followed.

“As a program coordinator for Lewis and Clark as well as a Metro East Illinois SHRM member, I understand the importance of helping our workforce clients stay up to date with these issues,” said WESST Program Coordinator Dawn M. Zedolek. “I have the privilege of hearing Tom speak at the SHRM meetings and was thrilled when he said he would host one of our free expert chat sessions.”

While there is no cost to attend, registration is required. The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 4. To register or to learn more, call (618) 468-5787 or visit www.lc.edu/safety.

