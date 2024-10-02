Our Daily Show LIVE From The 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In: EAA 864

BETHALTO - The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 864 provides an opportunity for interested aviators to learn more about flight.

At the recent 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto, a spokesperson with EAA Chapter 864 shared more about the organization’s mission and his own experience with flight. Dave said that he grew up around planes and always knew he wanted to fly, which EAA allows him to do.

“I was about 7 years old and it was in Fairfield, Illinois. A little plug there for Fairfield,” Dave laughed. “My dad had somebody take us up. I have been hooked. I ended up getting my license in May of 1981 and have been at it since then.”

Dave knows firsthand how beneficial the St. Louis Regional Airport is to the Riverbend area. He noted that the airport plays an important role in the community. Additionally, he said there were 51 flights that originated from overseas that flew into the airport last year.

“It’s really just part of our infrastructure,” he said. “People don’t realize what’s out here, the other businesses that are here. It brings people in literally from all over the world.”

The Wings & Wheels Fly-In aimed to celebrate the airport and the aviation industry. There were several aircraft at the airport so attendees could check out the planes, talk with pilots and learn more about flying.

Dave pointed out that the industry has changed a lot since he started. The technology has become increasingly advanced, changing “from dials to digital” and integrating new tech.

However, he still loves to look at classic planes. He shared that he had a World War II Stearman with him during the Wings & Wheels Fly-In, and he enjoys talking with other aviators within EAA.

Chapter 864 will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at St. Louis Regional Airport, where people can learn more about the organization and the aviation industry. Breakfast runs from 7–11 a.m. and tickets cost $10 for adults or $5 for children ages 4–12. Kids ages 3 and under eat for free. The money raised from the pancake breakfast will go toward EAA scholarships for aspiring aviators.

“With our fundraiser, we offer scholarships for folks that want to continue a career in aviation,” Dave added. “We hope to have planes from other places fly in, and we’re also selling tickets for folks to drive in and just take a look at the planes and enjoy the fellowship.”

For more information about EAA Chapter 864, visit their official Facebook page. To learn more about the 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In, watch this video on RiverBender.com.

