BETHALTO - The Experimental Aircraft Association will host a pancake breakfast to raise money for young aspiring aviators.

Chapter 864 of the EAA is based at the St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto. Nicholas Hobbs describes the group as “everything aviation.” The pancake breakfast will run from 7–11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the airport, and all proceeds will go to Chapter 864’s scholarship fund.

“We love to talk airplanes and aviation,” Hobbs said. “We’re not shy when it comes to the airport and opening up our hangars, opening up our aircraft for others to see, because we want, as aviators, to promote aviation and get others involved.”

The pancake breakfast invites people to the airport at 16 Terminal Drive to check out the amenities and services. Piston Aviation will be offering discovery flights, and there will be a 50/50 raffle for attendees to enjoy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets to the pancake breakfast cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4–12. Kids under age 4 are free.

All proceeds will boost the EAA scholarship fund. Hobbs explained that this scholarship allows young aviators to study aviation and begin the process of getting their license.

“As a parent and an aviator, that makes me feel good, getting the youth involved,” he said. “Aviation is not cheap, and if you can help the kids take that first step, it opens a window of opportunity.”

Anyone who is interested in aviation can attend the EAA Chapter 864 meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the airport administration building. Hobbs noted that people can be “shy” about coming to the airport, but he assures everyone that it’s open to the public. He often takes his children to the airport to sit on a bench and watch the planes take off and land.

“Our airport, St. Louis Regional Airport, is a hidden gem,” he added. “It’s just a unique community out here at the regional airport, because we have all these amenities, and we want people to be aware of what’s available out here at our airport.”

For more information about EAA Chapter 864 or their upcoming pancake breakfast, visit their official Facebook page or email Hobbs at eaa864info@gmail.com.

More like this: