GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department has announced the addition of Cody Wiley to its team.

Wiley, who brings over a decade of law enforcement experience, will immediately begin field training with the department.

The Granite City Police Department welcomed Wiley as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its force.

