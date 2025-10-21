Experienced Officer Cody Wiley Joins Granite City Police Team
Wiley brings law enforcement expertise to Granite City, enhancing the department's capabilities and preparedness.
GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department has announced the addition of Cody Wiley to its team.
Wiley, who brings over a decade of law enforcement experience, will immediately begin field training with the department.
The Granite City Police Department welcomed Wiley as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its force.
