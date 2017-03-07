Montgomery Hubler (L) and Sydney Krueger (R) work on a robotics project during SIUE’s Odyssey Science Camp.EDWARDSVILLE - Register now for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Odyssey Science Camps being held from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 17-28.

The SIUE STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Center offers seven different focus groups, designed for students entering grades 2-9.

The camps provide children an opportunity to experience the excitement of science firsthand. Activities range from introducing scientific principles, building math skills, simple “crime scene” investigations, exploration of renewable energy sources, constructing a Lego® robot and astronomy activities, including telescope building and model rocket engineering. 

The interactive instruction is provided through the following camp groups:

Odyssey 1 – Explorers: Grades 2-3

Odyssey 2 – Voyagers: Grades 3-4

Odyssey 3 – Math Movers & Shakers: Grades 4-5

Odyssey 4 – Super Sleuths: Grades 5-6

Odyssey 5 – Geared Up: Grades 6-7

Odyssey 6 – Energy Quest: Grades 7-8

Odyssey 7 – Cosmic Investigators: Grades 8-9

Registration costs for Odyssey Science Camps are $325, plus a $25 non-refundable application fee. A registration form is available at siue.edu/summer/camps. For more information, contact the STEM Center at 618-650-3065.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach comprises an independent group of researchers and educators, innovating ways to engage students and the public in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Within the SIUE Graduate School, the Center brings together research faculty, graduate students and practitioners to conduct education research. The Center contributes educational expertise to SIUE undergraduate classes and provides professional development for K-12 teachers. The Center boasts a significant library of equipment and resources, which are available for loan at no cost to campus and regional instructors. For more information, visit stemideas.org or contact STEM Center Director Sharon Locke at (618) 650-3065 or stemcenter@siue.edu.

 

