SPRINGFIELD – A new exhibit coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will let visitors explore history using their eyes, ears and hands. It transforms images from Lincoln’s life into three-dimensional objects that visitors can touch while listening to audio presentations explaining his accomplishments and enduring legacy.

“Lincoln: Sight, Sound & Touch” opens May 23 and runs through Aug. 24. Everyone can enjoy its unique features, but they offer an especially powerful experience for visitors with impaired vision. This traveling exhibit was created by Tactile Images in cooperation with the National Federation of the Blind.

The ALPLM is supplementing the exhibit with touchable facsimiles of artifacts, such as Lincoln’s briefcase, a life mask and Tad Lincoln’s model cannon. Authentic Lincoln artifacts from the ALPLM collection will also be on display, including many commercial items with Lincoln’s image. Many of them will be accompanied by replicas for patrons to touch.

The museum also has worked with Tactile Images to create a brand-new piece that focuses on Lincoln and the Gettysburg Address. It will remain at the presidential museum after the exhibit closes, giving the ALPLM a new feature to offer blind and visually impaired visitors on special occasions.

“We firmly believe in the idea of ‘Abe for all’ – that everyone should have a chance to learn about Lincoln’s achievements and how they affect America today,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “This exhibit delivers on that by offering a fun, informative experience that everyone can enjoy, even if they cannot see it. We’re especially happy that part of it will remain at the ALPLM for years to come.”

A primary theme of the exhibit is the way Lincoln’s image has been used to sell products from cars to cigarettes to war bonds. Visitors will find an array of ads and posters that have been transformed into three-dimensional objects studded with sensors. It also includes touchable models of a sculpture from the Lincoln Memorial, Lincoln’s face and hands and a Lincoln medal. Touching the sensors will turn on audio descriptions of the object. Buttons on each panel let visitors hear explanations of the history and significance of each item.



“Lincoln: Sight, Sound & Touch” is included with regular admission to the museum as part of the ALPLM’s celebration of its 20th anniversary. There is no additional charge.



The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and share with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

