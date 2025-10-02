PERE MARQUETTE — Pere Marquette State Park will host its annual Fishing and Night Hike Owl Program on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, offering an evening of education and outdoor activities for families and nature enthusiasts.

Scott Isringhausen, the park’s urban fishing coordinator, will begin the program at 5:30 p.m. with an educational talk. Following the presentation, children are invited to fish at the Blue Gill Pond located next to the Visitor’s Center. For more information, participants can call (618) 796-3323.

At 7:30 p.m., the focus will shift to a program about owls and other nocturnal creatures commonly heard during outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, and hiking. Afterward, attendees will embark on a roughly two-mile night hike, which includes some uphill sections, to listen for owls and other nighttime sounds.

The event will conclude with a hot dog and marshmallow roast. Isringhausen advised that each family bring one flashlight. Refreshments and drinks will be provided.

Isringhausen described the event as one of his favorite programs to coordinate in his role as fishing coordinator at Pere Marquette State Park.

