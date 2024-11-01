GRAFTON - As a reminder, Pere Marquette State Park hosts its final fishing/owl night with Illinois Department of Natural Resources Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen on Friday night.

Isringhausen said in their last trek in the woods in this program, they heard owls close by.

Fishing activities start at 5:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m., attendees will gather for an indoor program showcasing eight different species of owls, all presented as taxidermy specimens. After the presentation, the event will move outdoors for a two-mile guided hike aimed at calling and observing owls in their natural habitat. The hike will include five to six stops where participants will be asked to remain quiet in hopes of hearing or spotting the owls. Isringhausen noted that a portion of the hike is uphill, but they take breaks on the trek.

The evening will conclude back at the visitor center, where attendees can enjoy roasting marshmallows and hot dogs by the pond. The program is expected to wrap up between 10:30 and 11 p.m.

Participants are asked to meet at the visitor center and bring one flashlight per family.

