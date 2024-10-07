EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Undergraduate Admissions invites prospective students — including high school and transfer students — to take advantage of one of two Preview SIUE events.

The day-long programs, slated to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, will provide attendees the chance to explore SIUE’s array of academic programming, student life opportunities and student support services. Preview SIUE events are tailored as an open house and provide information catered to both prospective students and their guests.

“Preview SIUE is a day where people from all across campus come together to welcome prospective students and show them how SIUE can help them achieve their educational goals,” said Alyssa Taylor, assistant director of admissions for campus visits in the Office of Admissions. “Students can talk with professors from different academic programs and current students, explore campus resources that support student success, tour campus and University housing, and much more.”

The Office of Admissions reimagined the way event attendees participate in Preview SIUE, allowing attendees to tailor part of the day's activities based on their interests. Additional breakout sessions give guests the chance to explore things like the John Martinson Honors Program, transferring to SIUE, financial aid and University Housing in more depth. Guests also can connect with faculty in academic spaces for a more immersive experience. Visitors will hear what life as a Cougar is like directly from current students during a special Q&A session.

Taylor treasures the moments during Preview SIUE where she witnesses the moment it “clicks” with attendees that SIUE can be the place where they can kickstart their future.

“My favorite part of Preview SIUE is talking with prospective students and watching their excitement as they begin to see their future here,” said Taylor. “When I see this, I know I’ve accomplished what I’ve set out to do — show prospective students what makes SIUE special.”

More information and online registration for the October 26 and November 11 events is available at siue.edu/visit.

