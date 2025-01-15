CLARKSVILLE, MO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project, is again partnering with the City of Clarksville to bring additional experiences to their annual Clarksville Eagle Days festival. Throughout the two-day event, USACE Park Rangers will offer free lock tours at Lock and Dam #24, which is not typically open for public touring.

“The Corps of Engineers at Lock and Dam 24 is excited to welcome the public to enjoy a unique experience touring the lock and dam,” said Lock Master Ryan Lee. “You will get to see the lock chamber up close at the height of eagle season. Not only can you learn about tow boats and navigation, but you can also see hundreds of bald eagles around the open water of the dam.”

Clarksville Eagle Days runs from 10:00am – 3:30pm on Saturday January 25th and 11:00am – 3:30pm Sunday January 26th with tours of LD24 being offered by Park Rangers every 20 minutes during those times. Those wishing to join a tour can sign up for free at the lock and dam. Additionally, Clarksville Eagle Days will feature live eagle shows and vendors at the Apple Shed (702 S 2nd St, Clarksville, MO 63336) and eagle watching at the Clarksville Riverfront Park.

“Our Rangers and volunteers regularly give tours of Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, and we’re so happy to be able to partner with the City of Clarksville to bring this experience to other communities and other Locks and Dams along the river,” said Allison Kennington, Outreach Lead and Director of the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. “We’ll also have park rangers with spotting scopes to assist with eagle watching as well as a campfire area. And on Saturday only, we’ll have Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck to help keep visitors warm and cozy.”

Attendees should be advised of construction along N 1ST St which limits access to the parking lot at the Lock and Dam. For easy access, utilize the public parking lot at the Clarksville Riverfront Park and boating ramp. Follow the walking path North to the ‘USACE Welcome Tent' at the Lock and Dam.

In addition to the two-day public event, Rivers Project Park Rangers are hosting an additional day of activities at the Clarksville Riverfront Park for regional schools on Friday, January 24th. This day is not open to the public but will provide the Lock and Dam touring to eight schools and nearly 300 students. The school day experience includes Lock and Dam tours, eagle watching along the Mississippi River, campfire s’mores, and live bird shows by World Bird Sanctuary.

For additional information please contact a park ranger at 618-462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org.

