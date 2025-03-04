GLEN CARBON - McGivney Catholic High School is set to host a Taylor Swift Tribute Concert and Party from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in the school gymnasium. The event aims to bring together fans of all ages for an evening of music, fashion, and activities inspired by the pop star.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite Taylor Swift outfits and participate in a pre-show Swiftie Fashion Show.

Article continues after sponsor message

The evening will also feature activities such as bracelet-making, face gems, Taylor Trivia, and an Eras Photo Booth, providing a variety of entertainment for guests.

The cost to attend is $25 per person, while accompanying adults can join at no charge. Organizers note that children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and to buy tickets, interested parties can visit the provided link: https://tinyurl.com/y97zxzkm

More like this: