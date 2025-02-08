O’FALLON — Expectant moms can get all their “what to expect when expecting” questions answered by attending any or all the prenatal education programs offered by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in the coming year.

St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, including:

Prepared Childbirth Class, $30 fee: Feb. 22, March 11, March 29, April 26, May 6 and 17, June 21, July 8 and 19, Aug. 23, Sept. 9 and 20, Oct. 25, Nov. 11 and 15, Dec. 13.

Breastfeeding Class, $15 fee: Feb. 13, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, Dec. 4.

Birth Circle Breakfast, no fee: Feb. 13, June 26, Sept. 25, Dec. 18.

Infant and Child Safety Class, $15 fee: April 27 and Oct. 12.

Article continues after sponsor message

Classes are open to any mom-to-be and their support person. St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center also offers a monthly Parent Circle Support Group that is open to all new parents, whether this is your first baby, or you have other children at home.

The full calendar of 2025 events can be found at hshs.org/st-elizabeths/classes-events .

Expecting parents can also register for a guided tour of St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center. In this tour, participants will see the facility and review the process of arriving at the hospital, birth, delivery and postpartum care.

St. Elizabeth’s offers additional peace of mind for expectant moms by offering an Obstetric Emergency Department for women experiencing a pregnancy-related complication or emergency, and a dedicated OB CRNA, available 24/7.

For more information about pregnancy and birth at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit hshs.org/st-elizabeths/services/pregnancy-and-birth .

More like this: