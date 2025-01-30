ALTON - Hank McClaine, a middle distances to distance runner at Alton High School, secured first place in the 5K Alton Great River Road Run, hosted by the Alton Road Runners Club, on a cold and snowy day just after Thanksgiving. McClaine completed the course with a time of 16:02.0, showcasing his strong performance in challenging conditions.

Reflecting on his race, McClaine stated, “I felt good. Running in the snow is just mental, I was pleased with my performance."

McClaine posted a P.R. of 15:47.0 for three miles in the Granite City Invite in September. He was seventh in the Southwestern Conference Championship Meet on Oct. 15 with a time of 16:01.9 and he recorded a ninth-place regional time of 16:06.3 and 15:51.2 in the sectional.

His successful run comes on the heels of a promising cross-country season, where he expressed satisfaction with his performance. As he looks ahead, McClaine aims to excel in the upcoming indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

McClaine is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Alton Redbirds cross country and track and field teams.

He has set ambitious goals for himself in the 2025 boys track and field season, stating, “I want to do well. I would like to go 1:55, 1:54 in the 800 meters and go to state.”

McClaine has already demonstrated his potential, having recently eclipsed the 2-minute mark in the 800 meters at the Southwestern Conference meet on May 9, 2024, with a time of 1:59.29. He followed that performance with a time of 1:59.37 at the sectional meet in Danville on May 15, 2024. Additionally, he posted a time of 4:39.46 at the Triad Fresh-Soph Invite on April 30, 2024.

In ninth grade, McClaine recorded a respectable 12:30.14 in the 3,200 meters, indicating a strong foundation for his athletic career.

As he prepares for the upcoming seasons, McClaine's recent victory and aspirations suggest he is poised for continued success on the track.

More like this: