JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville City Council voted unanimously to approve the annexation of a portion of land adjacent to its industrial park.

The land will be used by the Lebanon, Illinois-based Christ Brothers company and will be utilized for a new asphalt plant. Jerseyville Mayor William Russell said the plant will be a part of the organization's new northern operations. He added the construction on that property will cost an estimated $5 million and will bring more jobs to Jerseyville. He said the town is continuing to grow economically due to a forward-thinking city council, extended TIF districts and the Jerseyville Economic Growth Director Jeff Soer.

"The city council approved it 5-0," Russel said. "Everyone is in favor of growth and development in Jerseyville."

He said the annexation was "really simple to do." He said the land was already connected to the industrial park located within the Jerseyville town boundaries. It was formerly part of unincorporated Jersey County.

Mayor Russell said he signed papers expanding the TIF district Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. He said that expansion coupled with the eventual completion of Highway 67 into a four-lane thoroughfare would allow Jerseyville to continue to grow.

"We're finalizing the boundaries of the new TIF district now," he said. "We just approved a robotics company coming from California to come to Jerseyville to build security robots. We need an economic boost. We are a community that prides itself on the people who live here. We will continue to provide them with protection, security and a good school district. We're working with the state to finish that four-lane highway all the way to Jerseyville. That will make a huge difference."

