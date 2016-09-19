Expand skills through CCL offerings for everyday computer users Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Not tech savvy? Don’t worry. Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has upcoming offerings focused on affordable training in a wide variety of computer-related topics. “These hands-on classes are ideal for anyone looking to increase their confidence when it comes to computer skills,” said L&C’s Program Coordinator of Corporate and Community Learning Dawn Zedolek. “Technology is becoming more prevalent every day, so these classes will help teach people how to be successful with some of the most popular uses for computers today.” Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! CCL Instructor Susan Broadway will guide participants through these offerings. “Technology is constantly changing and it is important to keep up with changes that can affect our every day lives,” Broadway said. “Many adults believe that changes can be difficult to learn; however, we have found that the changes are not difficult. Most changes are modifications and improvements to skills a person already has, and trying to learn those by yourself can be frustrating and difficult. Let a teacher help you with individualized and classroom instruction.” For more information, including how to register, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. Computer Skills offerings specifics: Introduction to Computers – New to computers? If so, this offering can help. Participants will learn how to to use the mouse and keyboard effectively, set up an email account on the Internet, organize and print files, and keep your computer safe from viruses. This offering will take place on L&C’s Godfrey campus from 2-4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. The course fee, which is $99, includes a student manual and flash drive for saving work. iPad Basics – This class is tailored to teach participants how to get the most from their iPads. Students will learn about keyboard shortcuts, scrolling, screen orientation, screen shots and creating folders. Students will also manage contacts, take notes and learn how to take pictures and videos. An introduction to popular apps will be included. Students must bring their own iPad to class. This offering will take place from 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 11 and 18, at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. The offering costs $35. Online Brain Games – Participants will learn several ways to increase knowledge through age-appropriate games, which help build and maintain a healthy mind. This offering will take place from from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The course fee is $29. Computer File Management – Everyone has lots of files on their computer. This half-day, hands-on workshop will explore how to organize files, search for lost files, move files from one place to another and set system defaults where files get saved. Students must have a basic understanding of the Windows operating system. This offering will take place from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 25 and 27, at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course fee, which is $45, includes handouts and flash drive for saving work. Transferring Digital Photos – Cell phone full of irreplaceable photos? This class will teach participants several places to store photos and guide them through transferring those pictures to a computer, flash drive, via emails or social media, such as Facebook. Students need to bring the USB cable for their phone or camera. This offering will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Nov. 8, at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course fee, which is $39, includes a flash drive for saving work. CyberSAFE – Regardless of computer experience, participants in this class will become more aware of technology-related risks and what can be done to protect themselves from them. The course is designed for non-technical end-users of computers, mobile devices, networks and the Internet. The offering will take place from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course fee, which is $79, includes a student manual and flash drive for saving work. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending