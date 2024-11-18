EDWARDSVILLE — Hundreds of attendees gathered on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, to celebrate the grand opening of EXO Lounge at the 2157 Center location, a new establishment aimed at enhancing the local wellness and dining scene.

The grand opening of EXO Lounge could only be described as "sensational" on Saturday at the 2157 Center location in Edwardsville.

EXO Lounge, owned by Gina Gamblin, features a diverse range of services including Botox treatments, a med spa, pedicures, facials, and a lounge that offers an array of food and drink options. Gamblin described the atmosphere as "a one-of-a-kind experience" in the region, likening it to "a mini vacation" for visitors.

The lounge's culinary offerings are overseen by Michelin-star chef Gianni Colucci, who relocated from Switzerland to lead the kitchen. Guests at the grand opening sampled a variety of hors d'oeuvres and specialty drinks, with Colucci highlighting his commitment to using local products in his dishes.

“What I’m most excited about at EXO is that we offer a variety of services for every age group and for every person, both male and female,” said Trish Hurford, the medical director of the med spa. She noted that this comprehensive range of services distinguishes EXO from other establishments in the community.

Gamblin emphasized the lounge as a venue for both social interaction and personal pampering, stating, “You can make EXO the day of your life. You walk in the door and it’s an immediate oasis.”

The grand opening featured a lively atmosphere with music from a DJ, allowing attendees to mingle while enjoying food and drinks. Gamblin also mentioned that the pricing at EXO Lounge is "very reasonable," encouraging couples, groups of friends, and individuals to visit and create memorable experiences.

For more information about EXO Lounge and its offerings, interested individuals can visit their official website at VisitEXO.com or check their Facebook page.

