EDWARDSVILLE - Community members are invited to shake off the winter blues at a Taylor Swift-themed drag brunch at EXO Lounge.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, EXO Lounge will welcome the “fiercest” local drag queens for a morning of performances in addition to the normal EXO nail bar and med spa services. Owner Gina Gamblin noted that EXO’s services are a great way to elevate an average day.

“It’s truly special,” she said. “It doesn't have to be your once-in-a-while. It can be your regular routine, just an add to your week.”

She is especially looking forward to the drag brunch, which she believes will be a fun experience for attendees. Tickets cost $10 and proceeds will go to a local dental mission sponsored by David Cole Realty, who is hosting the event. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Gamblin said the Taylor Swift-themed event will feature performances of Swift’s hits and cocktails named after Swift’s cats. She is excited to share her favorite music with attendees.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I love Taylor Swift,” she said. “I don’t know anybody that doesn’t.”

Throughout the drag queen performances, attendees can enjoy food and drink specials from Michelin-star Chef Gianni Colucci and EXO’s kitchen. They can also partake in EXO’s services, from pedicures and facials to IV therapy and Botox.

Gamblin noted that EXO has enjoyed welcoming customers into their space since they opened their doors in 2024. She pointed out that EXO offers luxury at an affordable price, and she hopes to see many new and familiar faces at their upcoming events, including the drag brunch.

“Once guests come in, they can see the value and really feel the experience,” she explained. “We’re fortunate to have such a great team that works together. Instead of serving customers, we strive to enhance their experience.”

For more information about EXO Lounge, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com. You can purchase tickets to the drag brunch online.

More like this: