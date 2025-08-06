EDWARDSVILLE - You can experience all the fun of Vietnam in Edwardsville at an upcoming “Taste of Vietnam” pop-up event at EXO Lounge.

From 6–9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, community members are invited to EXO for a night of fresh Vietnamese flavors in addition to EXO’s nail bar and med spa services. EXO owner Gina Gamblin expressed her excitement to welcome the community to EXO for an evening of culture and fun.

“EXO is a destination, but more so than just having a party, I think it’s important to have experiences,” Gamblin said. “Some may never get to travel to Vietnam, but just the culture and how we can bring it to life here at EXO is perfect.”

EXO’s lounge boasts a Michelin-star chef and delicious food and cocktail menus at all times, but on Aug. 14, the kitchen will be transformed into a Vietnamese restaurant. Gamblin said some of EXO’s technicians once owned a restaurant, so the food will be “very authentic.”

The lounge will be decorated in shades of red and green, representing health and wealth. Gamblin promises “a really good, culture-filled event.”

“You’re going to truly just feel like you’re in Vietnam that night,” she said.

EXO aims to provide experiences and fun to the community through their events. Whether it’s their upcoming “White Party” on Aug. 8 or the Vietnamese pop-up on Aug. 14, the goal is to bring something new and exciting to Edwardsville with every event.

In addition to their events, EXO offers several services, from their nail bar to their med spa, that appeal to all demographics. Gamblin emphasized that self-care is a necessity regardless of gender or age, and EXO has affordable memberships with tons of perks to entice customers to come in and see what they have to offer.

“Life’s about experiences,” she added. “That’s definitely what we’d like to bring to our customers and the community, just different experiences that you wouldn’t maybe ordinarily get to experience.”

Tickets to the “Taste of Vietnam” event cost $33.85. You can purchase tickets online. For more information about EXO Lounge, including a list of their upcoming events, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com.

