EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge invites the community to come out for a taco-and-tequila night.

From 6–9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, community members can have an unforgettable evening at EXO complete with a DJ from Malibu, tacos and fajitas from Oaxaca, and tequila from all the best vendors. Gina Gamblin, founder of EXO, encourages people to wear white for the “White Party” in celebration of Gamblin’s birthday.

“It’s going to be a big party,” Gamblin said. It's actually my birthday, so we’re going to celebrate it in style. We want everyone to come and just enjoy Oaxaca and see what two great places can offer. You can not only have the most beautiful place, but the best food ever.”

Tickets to the event cost $33.85 and can be purchased online. In addition to the food and tequila, EXO will be offering their normal services, including a nail bar, med spa and food and drinks from the in-house Michelin-star chef.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gamblin expressed her excitement to collaborate with Oaxaca, a local restaurant in Edwardsville. She believes in the value of supporting other businesses, and she hopes her customer base enjoys Oaxaca while introducing Oaxaca’s customers to the fun of EXO.

“The support in Edwardsville with the community and other businesses is the most beautiful part of Edwardsville,” she said. “We have a large following that maybe aren’t familiar with some amazing food that Oaxaca has. And the same with Oaxaca, they have a huge following that maybe aren’t familiar with EXO. I think joint ventures and partnerships within the community are very important and beneficial for everyone.”

Gamblin believes every day can be a celebration. EXO is happy to host parties and events for community members, and the team is looking forward to celebrating Gamblin’s own birthday with the White Party.

“We have many things to celebrate at EXO, and my birthday is just going to be one of them,” she added. “We hope to see everybody out there.”

For more information about EXO Lounge, including a list of their upcoming events, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com. To learn more about the White Party and to reserve your spot, click here.

More like this: