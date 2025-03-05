EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge in Edwardsville will offer special St. Patrick’s Day fun next weekend.

On March 15 and 16, 2025, community members can enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day-themed experience at EXO, located at 2 157 Center in Edwardsville. Featuring Irish music, decorations, and corned beef and cabbage crafted by Michelin-star Chef Gianni Colucci, the weekend is sure to be a ton of fun for everyone who stops by.

“I think life is short and deserves a party as often as possible,” said EXO owner Gina Gamblin.

Gamblin said EXO Lounge is an “oasis” in Edwardsville, with a med spa, nail bar and restaurant. People can enjoy the St. Patrick’s festivities while being pampered at EXO.

She noted that EXO tries to celebrate as many holidays and special events as they can. They enjoy elevating an average day with affordable luxury and fun experiences.

Gamblin shared that the lounge’s restaurant will have several specials over the next few weeks, from the Irish meals next weekend to fish on Fridays for Lent.

“We’re sure to have the best corned beef in town,” she added.

For more information about EXO Lounge, including their upcoming events, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com or their official Facebook page.

