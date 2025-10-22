Our Daily Show Interview! EXO: Halloween Party Set for 10-24

EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge will host a Halloween party, similar to a pop-up experience.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, community members can stop by EXO in Edwardsville to enjoy their regular services in addition to a costume contest, specialty cocktails and food, and more fun. The med spa and nail bar will offer their usual services while the restaurant will have Halloween-themed cocktails and food.

“We’re just going to have a lot of fun,” said EXO owner Gina Gamblin.

Costumes are encouraged, and winners will receive trophies for the Best Couple costumes, Most Creative Costume, and Best Overall Costume.

The lounge has a variety of cocktails and mocktails for all ages to enjoy, including a “Blood Bag” cocktail served on an IV pole. But Gamblin’s guilty pleasure is the mini apple pie, made with apples from Liberty Apple Orchard in Edwardsville. She highlighted the work done by Michelin-star chef Gianni Colucci, who curates a new menu every season.

“My chef has done an amazing job,” Gamblin said. “We went to Liberty Apple Orchard, right there locally. We love to keep things local as much as possible. And he actually picked the apples. He makes these little mini homemade from scratch apple pies served hot à la mode with a coconut gelato on top. You don’t get any better.”

In addition to the lounge, EXO’s nail bar and med spa offer plenty of services year-round. You can enjoy a seasonal aroma pedicure, an oxygen facial, or a variety of other services that are perfect for fall.

The building itself is decorated with spooky decorations, further adding to the Halloween theme and fun. Gamblin expressed her excitement to welcome the community to the Halloween party, and she encourages people to stop by any time to check out everything EXO has to offer.



“EXO was just born out of an idea that you can’t always take a vacation. You just want to feel like you’re on vacation,” she added. “We just really care about people. We want to cater.”

Tickets to the Halloween party cost $10, and you will receive a $10 credit to use toward your bill, whether you enjoy food, nail bar or med spa services. For tickets, click here.

To learn more about EXO Lounge, including their upcoming events, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com or their official Facebook page.

