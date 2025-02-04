EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge invites the community to come out and enjoy a fun Galentine’s Day evening with specials, champagne, music and more.

From 6–10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, community members can receive plenty of perks at EXO Lounge in Edwardsville to celebrate Galentine’s Day, a holiday modeled after Valentine’s Day that celebrates friendships between women. Lauran Rayner, who organized the party, explained that the goal is to bring friends together and give them a night of affordable luxury.

“Basically, we’re just wanting people to grab their girls, their friends, and pamper themselves with a Galentine’s Day event,” Rayner said. “There’s going to be drink specials. They can book their manicure and pedicure during or before the party, and just celebrate that friendship, fun and fabulous vibe.”

Attendees can enjoy EXO’s regular nail bar and med spa services in addition to food and drink specials from the kitchen, which is overseen by Michelin-star Chef Gianni Colucci. From pedicures and facials to Botox and IV therapy, EXO offers a wide variety of services for their clients.

As part of the Galentine’s Day party, there will be a mobile candy bar and champagne cart, as well as chocolate-covered strawberries that you can enjoy at EXO or take home to snack on later. A saxophone player and DJ will provide music throughout the evening.

Owner Gina Gamblin expressed her excitement for the party. For the ultimate experience, she suggests trying a Cupid’s Kiss facial mask, with steam and dermaplane “to reveal your natural glow,” followed by a hydrating mask. Then you can sit in the massage chairs and enjoy a cocktail and chocolate-covered strawberries.

“You’re just going to walk in and feel the love,” she added. “Everything is decorated with Valentine’s. Everything has its special Valentine’s red and pink touch.”

There are a few couples' deals throughout the month of February, including facials and manicure/pedicure specials. For more information about EXO’s services, visit their official website.

EXO is also introducing a “very customizable” VIP experience for $139 a month, Gamblin said. This membership gives you 20% off facials and laser services, a free facial during your birthday month, and invitations to VIP-only events, among other perks.

But in the meantime, Gamblin and Rayner are looking forward to welcoming friends for the Galentine’s Day party. While admission is free, they ask you to register online. To learn more about the Galentine’s Day party, visit the official Facebook event page.

“What we’re really trying to promote is a month of love, and what that looks like is different for everyone,” Rayner said. “Just being able to share all of these specials and these different events with friends, Galentine’s, Valentine’s, and just really be able to share that within the space of EXO and create that memorable experience for everyone who can come.”

For more information about upcoming events, services and more at EXO, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com.

