EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge has a special offering for powerful women who wish to connect.

“Boss Bish Thursdays” kick off every Thursday at 5 p.m. at EXO Lounge in Edwardsville. EXO owner Gina Gamblin explained that this is an “elevated ladies’ night” that aims to empower women and give them the opportunity to network with other leaders.

“I think a group of women together can do marvelous things,” Gamblin said. “I believe you become the person who you surround yourself with. And I think everybody wants to be their best self. If you surround yourself with powerful women, you become powerful.”

On Thursdays, women are invited to EXO for an evening of self-care. In addition to EXO’s normal nail bar and med spa offerings, attendees can also enjoy specialty cocktails and a live DJ playing music by female powerhouses.

Gamblin noted that EXO’s kitchen will drop a new menu on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with food and drink specials. EXO also welcomes a variety of local vendors to Boss Bish Thursdays, including permanent jewelry vendors.

Article continues after sponsor message

She explained that the night caters to business leaders, community advocates, and others who are ready to connect. You can leave your business card for the chance to win a prize and have your business spotlighted by EXO throughout the evening.

“We want to highlight businesses. We want to highlight powerful women,” Gamblin explained. “It’s really all about networking and teaming up with our local businesses and just becoming one. I think two is stronger than one. I think three is stronger than two. And I’m really looking forward to getting a good group that just can grow together and feed off of each other.”

EXO’s “Nails at Night” offering encourages people to get their nails done throughout the evening until 10 p.m. on Thursdays. Gamblin said they dim the lights and turn up the music for a “relaxing, different experience” you can’t get anywhere else.

Gamblin wants EXO to be the place for connection, pampering and fun. She hopes many women come out on Thursdays to enjoy some self-care while connecting with other “boss bishes” who want to expand their networks and friend groups.

“In a room full of women, anything is possible with women putting their minds together and really working to become one,” she added. “I just encourage everyone to come and enjoy all things and just expand your friend group with powerful women. The opportunities are endless.”

For more information about EXO Lounge and their offerings, including events like Boss Bish Thursdays, check out their official Facebook page or official website at VisitEXO.com.

More like this: