EXO Brands Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge is an “oasis” in Edwardsville, with a med spa, nail bar and restaurant for customers to enjoy.

Owner Gina Gamblin explained that EXO offers a variety of services, from Botox to facials to pedicures. You can also enjoy top-of-the-line food and drinks in the lounge, which is headed by Michelin-star chef Gianni Colucci. Gamblin noted that the experience is like a “mini vacation.”

“You can make EXO the day of your life,” she said. “Anything can happen here, from drinks to dinner to the most amazing services to being your best inner and outer self. You walk in the door and it’s an immediate oasis. From the kitchen to the bar to the med spa, I think we’ve got the best of the best…Truly, an oasis, a utopia of which one could only dream about.”

While EXO is officially open at 2 157 Center in Edwardsville, they will celebrate with a grand opening event on Nov. 16, 2024. Starting at 4 p.m., customers can enjoy hor d’oeuvres, champagne, specials and a DJ.



Culinary Director Gianni Colucci promises delicious food and drinks in the lounge. He relocated from Switzerland to take the position at EXO, and he strongly believes in the business’s mission to provide a great experience for people.

“I’m here in the kitchen, so we’re going to have some fusion influences when we’re talking about the food, and everything is going to be connected with the local products and the local environment and what the people like, of course,” Colucci said. “I’m excited for this new experience, me and my team. We welcome you to EXO. From now on, we’re here for you.”

Trish Hurford, the medical director, echoed Colucci. She explained that the med spa offers a variety of esthetic and wellness services, including Botox, fillers, IV therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement therapy and more. She looks forward to helping her clients live healthier, happier lives.

“What I’m most excited about at EXO is that we offer a variety of services for every age group and for every person, both male and female,” she explained. “The energy, the happiness, the comprehensive and bountiful amount of services that you can get here is better than anything else you can find in this community.”

Gamblin is pleased with the team she has built, including Colucci, Hurford, nail technician Michelle Vo and Gamblin’s partner Kelly Chase, who said Gamblin is “awful proud” to be from Edwardsville and open the first EXO here. She hopes to open additional locations in Chesterfield and Nashville soon.

“What thrills me the most is really about combining culture and the understanding and the true compassion that we have for each other within the team that we’re building,” Gamblin said. “If you can build the right team, then I think your team is always going to reflect the customers.”

She noted that the prices are “very reasonable,” and she encourages couples, groups of friends or individuals to come out to EXO “to make any day a special day.”

“I think that life can be short and we only have a certain amount of time that we can allocate. We also have a lot of problems in our day-to-day life, and not all of the time can we take a vacation,” she added. “I truly wanted to create a spot where one could go and feel like they were taken away, like a little mini vacation, and they can leave and feel like they had really been somewhere special.”

For more information about EXO Lounge, including their upcoming grand opening, visit their official website at VisitEXO.com or their official Facebook page.

